IN LOVING MEMORY







Rev. Keith Noel Battle







THOSE WE LOVE







don't go away they







WALK BESISDE US







everyday unseen unheard but







ALWAYS NEAR,







still loved, still missed, and very dear.









Mom, Johne, Amecia, Dexter, Cernitha, Bunny, The Battle Family, & First Comfort Missionary Baptist Church.

