Banks, Mary

Mary Frances (Tolar) Banks, age 91, passed away peacefully on January 25, 2024. Born on March 1, 1932 at Grady Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, she was a lifelong resident of the metro area.



Mary Frances grew up in East Atlanta in a house on Hemlock Circle designed by her grandmother. During the Depression, the family lost the house, but bought it back shortly thereafter. She inherited the house when her mother passed away in 2011. Mary Frances renovated the house, moved back "home," and lived there until she moved to Clairmont Place in Decatur in 2019.



Mary Frances attended John B. Gordon Elementary School and graduated from Roosevelt High School.



In 1951, she married Eddie (Edgar Monroe) Banks on his birthday, December 14. She devoted herself to full-time mothering of their two children, Kathy and David, until 1972, when she enrolled at the DeKalb Area Technical School to earn a medical office assistant certificate. She was hired by Dr. Benjamin Saffan to manage his front office, and later was asked by Dr. Pat Gibson to be bookkeeper for her chiropractic clinic. As office manager for Decatur School of Ballet, a business owned by her daughter Kathleen and son-in-law Ron, she enjoyed friendships with dancers, parents and co-workers until she retired at age 86.



Known for her elegance, friendly and caring nature, and lovely smile, Mary Frances was a Southern Matriarch from a long line of Steel Magnolias. She loved reading – she was a very fast reader and devoured books, enjoying everything from murder mysteries to Beatrix Potter stories. She owned an extensive collection of figurines of the Beatrix Potter characters. Mary Frances enjoyed sewing – making costumes, doll clothes, and clothes for herself, her daughter and other family members. Although cooking was not a favorite activity, she baked a legendary carrot cake. She graciously hosted many parties and wedding and baby showers. Her family dates back several generations in Atlanta, and she was very interested in family history and genealogy. Like her mother, she was passionate about the restoration of Sylvester Cemetery, which sits on property once owned by her great-grandfather John W. McWilliams. For her children's activities, which ranged from ballet to football and cheerleading to swim team, Mary Frances was a dedicated "behind-the-scenes" supporter and worker – always organized, conscientious and dependable. She delighted in the fact that all six of her grandchildren lived in the Atlanta area, and she could be involved in their lives.



Born to parents, Melba Ernestine (McWilliams) and Herbert Murphy Tolar, Mary Frances was big sister to brothers, Murphy Herbert Tolar and John Ernest (Jack) Tolar, both of whom preceded her in death. Her family tree continues with daughter, Kathleen Banks Everett, son-in-law Ron Everett; son, David Banks, and daughter-in-law, Marty Bova Banks. Grandchildren are Matthew Everett, Abigail Banks McClelland (husband Patton), and Gabriel, Christian, Nathan, and Joseph Banks. Mary Frances will be missed by cousins, nieces, and nephews and many friends.



A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Sunday, February 11, 2024, 3:00 PM at Clairmont Place. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Historic Sylvester Cemetery Foundation, Decatur City Dance, and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.





