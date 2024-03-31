Obituaries

Ammons, Charles

1 hour ago

AMMONS, Charles

Charles William Ammons, 78, of Cumming, GA, passed away peacefully on the evening of March 9, 2024, with his wife and daughter by his side. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alva and Anna Joyner Ammons. Charles is survived by his wife of 47 years, Ann Bianchini Ammons; daughter, Meghan (James) Hallewell; grandsons, Duncan, Griffin, Braxton Hallewell; and sister, Jackie Briscoe.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 13, 2024, at 12 PM, in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home with Father Roy Lee officiating. The family will receive friends prior the service from 10 AM until 12 PM. Ingram Funeral Home, 210 Ingram Avenue, Cumming, GA 30040. For further details go to https://www.ingramfuneralhome.com




Funeral Home Information

Ingram Funeral Home

210 Ingram Avenue

Cumming, GA

30040

https://www.ingramfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

