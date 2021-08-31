No charges for security guard who fatally shot man at Midtown 24-hour diner

After authorities responded to the shooting around 4 a.m. at the 24-hour Midtown Diner on Peachtree Street, the security guard remained at the scene and was interviewed by police officers, according to an incident report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The injured man, who was later identified by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office as 35-year-old Timothy J. Wever, was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest at the corner of Peachtree Street and North Avenue. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.