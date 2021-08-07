ajc logo
Man shot, killed by security guard at Atlanta diner

The man was shot to death by a security guard at a 24-hour diner, according to police.
The man was shot to death by a security guard at a 24-hour diner, according to police.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Police investigating 2 overnight shootings along Peachtree Street

Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot and killed by a security guard early Saturday at a 24-hour diner.

The shooting happened about 4 a.m. at the Midtown Diner on Peachtree Street, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said. Officers arrived at the restaurant and found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The fatal shooting stemmed from a fight between the man and the diner’s security guard, but few details have been released. The security guard remained at the scene and is cooperating with detectives, authorities said. He has not been charged.

“Investigators still aren’t sure how this started between the guy and the security guard,” Grant told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The shooter is cooperating.”

The incident was one of two restaurant shootings Atlanta police investigated Saturday morning along Peachtree Street. About 90 minutes earlier, a man was shot repeatedly while leaving a downtown Atlanta pub, authorities said. Officers responded to the 200 block of Peachtree Street about 2:30 a.m. and found the man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he remained Saturday afternoon.

“Preliminary investigation indicates the victim was leaving Views Bar and Grill when the shooting occurred,” Grant said. Investigators have not identified any suspects in the case or determined what led to the shooting.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

