Man shot, killed by security guard at Atlanta diner

The shooting happened about 4 a.m. at the Midtown Diner on Peachtree Street, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said. Officers arrived at the restaurant and found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The fatal shooting stemmed from a fight between the man and the diner’s security guard, but few details have been released. The security guard remained at the scene and is cooperating with detectives, authorities said. He has not been charged.