New Lidl grocery store opening in Stonecrest next week

A German grocery store chain will open its 14th location in the Atlanta area next week in south DeKalb County.
Lidl announced it will open a store Wednesday at 6038 Covington Highway in Stonecrest, according to a news release. The fast-growing grocery chain will also open a store in Lawrenceville on the same day, along with new stores in New Jersey and Maryland.
Lidl, which rhymes with “needle,” has rapidly expanded along the East Coast during the past few years. In DeKalb, it currently operates stores in Dunwoody and North Druid Hills. The company is also building its first intown Atlanta store on Memorial Drive in DeKalb.
The Stonecrest location’s grand opening will take place at 7:40 a.m. Wednesday, and it will have various special offers to celebrate. The first 100 customers will get a gift card ranging from $5 to $100 each.
Lidl is known for offering a wide range of groceries and produce at discounted prices. The Stonecrest store will include a bakery, a floral section, European specialty items and produce.
The grocery chain employs more than 310,000 people across 11,200 stores, which are located in 32 countries. The company announced its metro Atlanta stores would raise its starting pay to $15 an hour earlier this year.