New Lidl grocery store opening in Stonecrest next week

Lidl, which rhymes with “needle,” has rapidly expanded along the East Coast during the past few years. In DeKalb, it currently operates stores in Dunwoody and North Druid Hills. The company is also building its first intown Atlanta store on Memorial Drive in DeKalb.

The Stonecrest location’s grand opening will take place at 7:40 a.m. Wednesday, and it will have various special offers to celebrate. The first 100 customers will get a gift card ranging from $5 to $100 each.