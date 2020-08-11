New Lidl grocery store opening in Dunwoody this month

Located at 2480 Mount Vernon Road, the shop will open on Wednesday, Aug. 26, the company announced Monday. On Aug. 22 and 23, Lidl will sell produce at a pop-up farmer’s market in the store’s parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We are excited to welcome Lidl to Dunwoody. This is a great fit for the neighborhood, and we look forward to exploring what makes Lidl unique,” Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch said in a statement. “The grand opening comes at a time when we are really relying on our local food markets.”