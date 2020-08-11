New Lidl grocery store opening in Dunwoody this month

German grocery chain Lidl is continuing its expansion in metro Atlanta with plans to open a new store in Dunwoody later this month.
Located at 2480 Mount Vernon Road, the shop will open on Wednesday, Aug. 26, the company announced Monday. On Aug. 22 and 23, Lidl will sell produce at a pop-up farmer’s market in the store’s parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We are excited to welcome Lidl to Dunwoody. This is a great fit for the neighborhood, and we look forward to exploring what makes Lidl unique,” Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch said in a statement. “The grand opening comes at a time when we are really relying on our local food markets.”
Lidl (it rhymes with “needle”) just opened a new supermarket on Briarcliff Road in Brookhaven last month, and has plans to open another in south DeKalb.
The Dunwoody store will be its 10th market in Georgia. The store will be open every day from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. At the grand opening on Aug. 26, the first 100 customers will get a gift card ranging from $5 to $100 each.