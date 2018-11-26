Woman claims GPS directed her to drive on railroad tracks

Talk about taking a wrong turn.

A woman in suburban Pittsburgh said she was listening to the directions her GPS system was giving her when she turned right onto railroad tracks.

Police in Duquesne said the unidentified woman from Sewickley told them her GPS device told her to drive on the tracks. Her car got stuck, police were called and the car was towed.

According to the police department’s Facebook post, the police said the woman was sober and had no medical conditions that would have affected her decision-making.

>> Read more trending news

The woman was cited for careless driving.