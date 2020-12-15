Wall Street tries again to snap losing streak, pushes higher

Much of the market’s focus remains on Washington, though, where a deep partisan divide has kept Congress from delivering another dose of financial support for the economy. Economists and investors have been clamoring for more aid for jobless workers and hard-hit industries, among other things, particularly as surging coronavirus counts pummel the economy again.

The number of U.S. workers applying for unemployment benefits is already back on the rise, as governments around the country and world bring back varying degrees of restrictions on businesses. Even without lockdown orders, the fear is that the rising number of deaths will keep customers away from businesses.

Such worries have made the market shaky in recent weeks, after surging through November on hopes for coming COVID-19 vaccines and relief that the U.S. presidential election ended with a clear winner, Democrat Joe Biden.

The S&P 500 remains near its record amid such hopes. Massive efforts by the Federal Reserve have also helped, and the central bank begins its last policy meeting of the year on Tuesday. It will announce its decision on Wednesday after already cutting short-term interest rates to nearly zero and indicating it will keep them there for a while even if inflation rises above its target of 2%.

In European stock markets, France’s CAC 40 rose 0.3%, and Germany’s DAX returned 0.9%. The FTSE 100 in London slipped 0.4%.

In Asia, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.2% after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced the suspension of a travel promotion program that has helped businesses but also is thought to have contributed to a resurgence of coronavirus outbreaks.

South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.2%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.7% and stocks in Shanghai dipped 0.1%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 0.91% from 0.88% late Monday.