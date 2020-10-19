Wall Street opens mixed ahead of a busy week for earnings

The benchmark S&P 500 was little changed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average of big blue chips was down 0.1% and the Nasdaq composite was up less than 0.1%. Small-company stocks were higher.

China was the first country to suffer coronavirus outbreaks and the first major economy to emerge from the pandemic and begin reopening from shutdowns. That’s providing a boost to other countries like the U.S. and Japan that rely on trade with China. After contracting 6.8% in the first quarter of this year the Chinese economy grew 3.2% in the April-June quarter and 4.9% in July-September.