US adds a healthy 236,000 jobs despite Fed’s rate hikes

What it means

“The labor market continues to soften,’’ said Sinem Buber, economist at the job firm ZipRecruiter. “”That should reduce inflationary pressures in the coming months and give the Federal Reserve greater confidence regarding the inflation outlook.’’

Among the sectors of the economy that gained jobs in March were restaurants and bars, healthcare providers and government agencies.

Why it matters

Despite last month’s healthy job growth, the latest economic signs suggest that the economy may be slowing, which would help cool inflation pressures. Manufacturing is weakening. America’s trade with the rest of the world is declining. And though restaurants, retailers and other services companies are still growing, they are doing so more slowly.

What’s next

The Fed is aiming to achieve a so-called soft landing — slowing growth just enough to tame inflation without causing the world’s biggest economy to tumble into recession. Most economists doubt it will work; they expect a recession later this year.