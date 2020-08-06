Tyson Foods to test employees weekly for coronavirus

Tyson Foods will be implementing weekly testing of employees for coronavirus.
The additional measure in wake of the pandemic comes after the Springdale, Arkansas-based company introduced daily health screenings, workstation dividers, face masks and social distance monitors into its facilities earlier this year.
“While the protective measures we’ve implemented in our facilities are working well, we remain vigilant about keeping our team members safe and are always evaluating ways to do more,” Donnie King, Tyson Foods group president and chief administrative officer, said in a news release.
Thousands of employees will be tested each week across the company’s facilities.
In addition to 400 people already part of the company’s health services team, nearly 200 nurses and administrative support personnel and a chief medical officer position will be added. The nurses will conduct the weekly on-site testing.
“What we’re adopting is a strategic, ongoing approach to combatting COVID-19,” King said. “It involves weekly testing of team members at our facilities to monitor for the presence of the virus. By using data science to test a statistically sound sample of team members, we have a better chance of staying ahead of any potential virus spread and protecting our teams and communities.”
The news comes after several coronavirus cases at different Tyson plants, including multiple at the Camilla, Georgia, plant that led to the death of three workers.