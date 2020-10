Stocks tick up on Wall Street as stimulus talks continue

Much of Wall Street’s focus has been on Washington, though, where White House officials and Democrats are negotiating on another round of support to prop up the still-struggling economy.

The two sides have been making progress, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told her Democratic colleagues in a letter late Tuesday. She said she hopes discussions will continue, past a self-imposed deadline of Tuesday.

Markets have been swinging recently with the perceived prospects of such stimulus. Investors have been clamoring for it since the summer, when extra benefits for laid-off workers and other support provided by the last round of aid approved by Congress expired.

But even if leaders from the White House and House of Representatives can reach a compromise soon, its fate looks unclear on Capitol Hill due to its growing price tag. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told fellow Republicans that he has warned the White House not to divide the party by sealing a relief deal before the election that could cost $2 trillion.

Regardless of the opposition, Jeffrey Halley of Oanda said, “the one lesson we can take is that the U.S. fiscal stimulus package remains the only thing financial markets are concentrating on, to the exclusion of everything else.”

The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 0.81% after rising as high as 0.83% earlier Wednesday. It’s been generally climbing since dropping close to 0.60% early last month.

In London, the FTSE 100 index sank 1.4% after data showed government borrowing rose to the highest level on record in the first half of the financial year as tax revenue fell and authorities spent billions of pounds to prop up an economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

France’s CAC 40 fell 1%, and Germany’s DAX lost 0.9%.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.3%, South Korea’s Kospi added 0.5% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 0.8%. Stocks in Shanghai slipped 0.1%.