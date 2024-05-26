Nation & World News

Pogacar wins the Giro d'Italia by a big margin and will now aim for a 3rd Tour de France title

Tadej Pogacar has won the Giro d’Italia with the race’s biggest margin of victory in nearly six decades
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the pink jersey overall leader, crosses the finish line of the 21st and last stage of the Giro D'Italia, tour of Italy cycling race, in Rome, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the pink jersey overall leader, crosses the finish line of the 21st and last stage of the Giro D'Italia, tour of Italy cycling race, in Rome, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Updated 3 minutes ago

ROME (AP) — Tadej Pogacar won the Giro d'Italia on Sunday with the race's biggest margin of victory in nearly six decades — earning a third Grand Tour trophy to go with his two Tour de France titles.

Pogacar, riding a pink bike to go with his pink jersey, shorts and helmet, crossed safely in the main pack to conclude the mostly ceremonial final stage of the three-week race in Rome, ending with an advantage of nearly 10 minutes over runner-up Daniel Martinez.

Geraint Thomas finished third overall, more than 10 minutes behind.

The last time there was a bigger margin of victory in the Giro came in 1965, when Vittorio Adorni won by more than 11 minutes.

Pogacar, a Slovenian with UAE Team Emirates, also won six stages in the race, the most since Eddy Merckx also won six in 1973.

Now Pogacar will attempt to rest and recover in time to make an attempt at winning his third Tour title, with cycling’s biggest race starting on June 29 with four stages in Italy.

Pogacar will be attempting to become the first rider to win the Giro and the Tour in the same year since Marco Pantani in 1998.

Belgian rider Tim Merlier won the final stage in a sprint ahead of Jonathan Milan by the Colosseum.

Milan, the Italian sprinter who won three stages in the race, had a mechanical issue and needed to change his bike at the start of the last lap. He then managed to catch up with the main pack and almost grabbed another victory.

The 125-kilometer (78-mile) mostly flat final stage finished with a circuit through the center of the capital that was completed eight times, taking riders past the Baths of Caracalla, the Roman Forum, the Tiber River and the Circus Maximus before the finish on cobblestones near the Arch of Constantine.

Pogacar entered the Giro for the first time this year and made an immediate impact. He finished second in the opening stage in Turin and gained time on almost all of his direct rivals. Then he won the second stage, grabbed the leader’s pink jersey and kept on increasing his advantage day after day.

Pogacar won the Tour in 2020 and 2021 and then finished second behind Jonas Vingegaard in 2022 and 2023.

Vingegaard is hoping to defend his Tour title despite a crash in April that left him with several broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

___

AP cycling: https://apnews.com/hub/cycling

Cyclists are cheered by fans as they ride past the ancient Colosseum during the final stage of the Giro d’Italia cycling race in Rome, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cyclists, including the pink jersey overall leader Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, ride past the ancient Colosseum during the final stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race in Rome, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the pink jersey overall leader, crosses the finish line of the 21st and last stage of the Giro D'Italia, tour of Italy cycling race, in Rome, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the pink jersey of the race overall leader, is lifted in celebration by teammates ahead of the start of the final stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, in front of the Palazzo della Civilta' Italiana, also known as Colosseo Quadrato (Square Colosseum) in Rome, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cyclists ride past the ancient Colosseum during the final stage of the Giro d’Italia cycling race in Rome, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cyclists, including the pink jersey overall leader Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, ride past the ancient Colosseum during the final stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race in Rome, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, 2nd right, wearing the pink jersey of the race overall leader, poses as he waits for the start of the final stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, in front of the Palazzo della Civilta' Italiana, also known as Colosseo Quadrato (Square Colosseum) in Rome, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cyclists ride past the ancient Colosseum during the final stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race in Rome, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cyclists ride past the Unknown Soldier monument during the final stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, in Rome, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the pink jersey of the race overall leader, waits for the start of the final stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race in Rome, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, center, wearing the pink jersey of the race overall leader, celebrates with his UAE Team Emirates teammates during the final stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, in Rome, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, center, wearing the pink jersey of the race overall leader, pedals during the final stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, in Rome, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People and tourists walk by the ancient Colosseum ahead of the final stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, in Rome, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, right, wearing the pink jersey of the race overall leader, pedals past the Unknown Soldier monument during the final stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, in Rome, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Warrick Page - American Battle M

Surprise discovery makes ‘Memorial Day much more significant for us’

Credit: (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay T

The case of the armadillo: Is it spreading leprosy in Florida?

Credit: Contributed

Student on heart transplant list gets personal graduation ceremony at Emory hospital

Credit: John Spink

Gridlock Guy: Utter tragedy on I-75 a chilling reminder this summer driving season

Credit: John Spink

Gridlock Guy: Utter tragedy on I-75 a chilling reminder this summer driving season

Credit: Highto

Wife of Georgia Army reservist killed in Jordan: ‘I feel proud’
The Latest

Credit: AP

Indianapolis 500 delayed as strong storm forces fans to evacuate Indianapolis Motor...
6m ago
Carlos Alcaraz makes confident start at French Open, Naomi Osaka advances
6m ago
Hamas rocket attack from Gaza sets off air raid sirens in Tel Aviv for the first time in...
8m ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy photo, Tiffany Powell

André 3000 gets top billing in Atlanta Jazz Festival
Step up your grilling game this summer: Tips and tricks
15 things to do this weekend: Memorial Day events, Jazz Festival