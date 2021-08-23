ajc logo
BREAKING: Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine gets full FDA approval

By Bloomberg News
Updated 2 minutes ago

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted its full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Washington Post.

The approval was expected to come Monday or Tuesday, according to one official familiar with the plans, speaking on condition of anonymity ahead of the announcement. Pfizer’s vaccine has been in use in the U.S. based on an emergency authorization.

Biden has called for approval. He believes it will ease doubts about the vaccine and also give firmer footing for companies and schools to require inoculations, officials familiar with his thinking say.

“My plea is that for those who are not vaccinated: Think about it,” Biden said earlier this month. “God willing, the FDA is going to be coming out in a reasonable time frame to say this vaccine is totally safe.”

Biden has yet to nominate a permanent head of the FDA. The administration has privately decided against nominating the acting commissioner, Janet Woodcock, people familiar with the plans have said.

