Coca-Cola latest to delay Atlanta office returns; Invesco sets mandate

As for the vaccination measure, she said, “Our first priority is to ensure the health and safety of our employees as we continue to serve our clients. We felt that was the appropriate step to take.”

Coke’s note to employees about its delay of office returns cited “the significant increase in COVID transmission rates in the Atlanta area.” The company added that, “Effective immediately, only approved employees will have regular access” to the Atlanta campus, where about 3,100 people are based in normal times.

Georgia Power recently pushed back return plans for some office workers indefinitely. Cox Enterprises, which owns broadband and automotive services businesses, as well as The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, said it will require that employees who enter its headquarters and certain other offices be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

And Home Depot said it has begun requiring its more than half a million employees nationwide to wear masks while indoors in its U.S. stores, offices and distribution centers.