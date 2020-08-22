BREAKING: More than 5,000 coronavirus deaths now reported in Georgia

X

By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia reached another coronavirus milestone on Saturday, topping 5,000 deaths caused by COVID-19.

The Georgia Department of Public Health announced the new totals in its daily update, with 5,092 deaths. As of Saturday, DPH announced 252,222 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state.

Nearly 175,000 people have succumbed to the coronavirus in the United States, the most of any other nation, according to Johns Hopkins University. Georgia, the eighth-most populous state, ranks 10th in overall coronavirus deaths.

Heart disease and cancer kill more Georgians each year than any other condition. In just about six months of the pandemic in Georgia, COVID-19 deaths would rank third.

Amid the somber numbers, some trends concerning the state of the pandemic in Georgia have improved in recent weeks. The seven-day average of new cases and hospitalizations have declined since the peak in mid-July.

Gov. Brian Kemp spotlighted the downward trends this past week and on social media reminded residents on safety precautions during the pandemic: “Wear a mask, watch your distance, & follow @GaDPH guidance.”

