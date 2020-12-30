Official: Louisiana trooper under investigation dies, apparent suicide

McKay made headlines this year after State Police apologized for failing to discipline him after his Apple Watch recorded him using a racial slur and he inadvertently forwarded it to a Black colleague.

Regional coverage At The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, we focus primarily on Georgia news, but we also like to provide readers with regional coverage of the Southeast. We cover stories that impact our region, especially in Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, South Carolina, North Carolina and Mississippi.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said it was “unacceptable” State Police failed to discipline McKay in the 2017 incident, adding he was “appalled that such disgusting language was used by a Louisiana State Police trooper.”

McKay told investigators at the time that “the stars couldn’t have lined up any worse. ... It would be like me accidentally sending a picture of my naked wife to someone.”

State Police brass said McKay’s use of a racial slur was an isolated incident. But an AP investigation found a dozen more instances over a three-year period in which employees forwarded racist emails on their official accounts with subject lines like “PROUD TO BE WHITE,” or demeaned minority colleagues with offensive names.