Breaking: Georgia Tech-Georgia football game changing venues for 2025 matchup
Nation & World News

North Carolina governor candidate Mark Robinson sues CNN over report about posts on porn site

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has announced a lawsuit against CNN over its recent report alleging he made explicit racial and sexual posts on a pornography website’s message board
FILE - North Carolina Republican gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson speaks before Republican presidential nominee former president Donald Trump in Asheville, N.C., Aug. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - North Carolina Republican gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson speaks before Republican presidential nominee former president Donald Trump in Asheville, N.C., Aug. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley, File)
By GARY D. ROBERTSON – Associated Press
20 minutes ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson announced a lawsuit Tuesday against CNN over its recent report alleging he made explicit racial and sexual posts on a pornography website's message board, calling the reporting reckless and defamatory.

The lawsuit, filed in Wake County Superior Court, comes less than four weeks after a television report that led many fellow GOP elected officials and candidates, including presidential nominee Donald Trump, to distance themselves from Robinson's gubernatorial campaign. Robinson announced the lawsuit at a news conference in Raleigh.

CNN “chose to publish despite knowing or recklessly disregarding that Lt. Gov. Robinson’s data — including his name, date of birth, passwords, and the email address supposedly associated with the NudeAfrica account — were previously compromised by multiple data breaches,” the lawsuit states.

CNN declined to comment, spokesperson Emily Kuhn said in an email.

Polls at the time of the CNN report already showed Democratic rival Josh Stein, the sitting attorney general, with a lead over Robinson. Early in-person voting begins Thursday statewide, and well over 50,000 completed absentee ballots have been received so far.

The CNN report said Robinson left statements over a decade ago on the message board in which, in part, he referred to himself as a “black NAZI,” said he enjoyed transgender pornography, said that he preferred Hitler to then-President Barack Obama, and slammed the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. as “worse than a maggot.”

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Former Trump administration officials win GOP runoffs for U.S. House
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Independent in key House race suspends campaign, saying he was 'pawn' in election fraud...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Third-party candidate Cornel West loses bid to get on Pennsylvania's presidential ballot
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Democrats can’t make Georgia governor investigate State Election Board, judge says
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Tori Amos' first children's book is an ode to inspiration8m ago
Pandas arrive in the US. Next stop is the National Zoo16m ago
6 people accuse Diddy of sexual assault in new lawsuits, including man who was 16 at the...17m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HBO

John Oliver marvels over Waffle House’s quirks, from music to orders
EXCLUSIVE
‘Inappropriate and unprofessional’: Georgia Election Board chair wants his GOP peers to...
Living in extended-stay hotels can lead to health problems for kids