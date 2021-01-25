Midwest storm expected to bring more than foot of snow

Officials urged drivers to stay off the roads during the storm, especially when the heaviest snow is expected in the afternoon and evening. Road conditions will worsen throughout Monday. Nebraska State Patrol troopers had helped at least 60 drivers who got stuck or slid off the road by midday Monday.

“Do not travel unless it’s absolutely necessary,” said Nebraska State Patrol Col. John Bolduc.

Several coronavirus testing sites in Nebraska and Iowa planned to close early Monday because of the snow.

Authorities work the scene of an accident after a hail storm on Malibu Canyon Road last weekend in Malibu, California. Up to a foot of snow fell in Southern California's mountains as the first in a series of storms move through California, bringing real winter weather after weeks of sporadic rain that has done little to ease drought. (California Highway Patrol via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Elsewhere in the U.S., a storm moving across the Southwest on Monday and Tuesday was forecast to bring gusty winds and snowfall, the weather service said. During the weekend, more than a foot of snow fell in Southern California’s mountains ahead of what was predicted to be a stronger storm.

Authorities urged drivers Sunday to bring their tire chains to the San Gabriel and San Bernardino mountains east of Los Angeles after 10 inches of snow fell in Mount Baldy and up to 18 inches was recorded at the Mountain High ski resort in Wrightwood.

It was a dramatic shift from a week ago, when parts of the Southern California region saw temperatures soar to the 90s. On Sunday, highs were in the 50s.

Authorities work the scene of an accident after a hail storm on Malibu Canyon Road. The California Highway Patrol warned drivers to slow down after officers responded to a few rollover accidents. (California Highway Patrol via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

The California Highway Patrol closed Interstate 5 to traffic Monday in the Tejon Pass, which rises to an elevation of more than 4,100 feet through mountains between Los Angeles and the San Joaquin Valley.

Across southern Nevada, light rain and snow at higher elevations was reported Monday.

Forecasters at the Sacramento-area National Weather Service office predict an abundance of snow in the Sierra Nevada between late Tuesday and Friday that may make travel through the mountains difficult.

Flash flood watches were in effect for areas north and south of San Francisco Bay, where the National Weather Service cited “high confidence that thresholds for debris flows will be met” in many of last year’s wildfire burn scars.