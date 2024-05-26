Man in custody after stabbings at a Massachusetts theater and a McDonald's

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — A man was taken into custody after six people, including four girls at a movie theater, were stabbed in separate attacks that may be connected, police in Massachusetts said.

Police said a man came into the AMC Braintree 10 south of Boston at about 6 p.m. Saturday and entered one of the theaters without paying.

The girls, ages 9 to 17, were inside the theater. The man, unprovoked, suddenly attacked them "without saying anything and without any warning” before running out, the Braintree Police Department said in a news release. The four suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and were taken to hospitals.