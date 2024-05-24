Nation & World News

Louisiana governor signs bill making abortion drugs controlled dangerous substances

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry has signed a first-of-its-kind bill classifying classify two abortion-inducing drugs as controlled and dangerous substances
FILE - Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry addresses members of the House and Senate on opening day of a legislative special session, Feb. 19, 2024, in the House Chamber at the State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La. Landry has signed a first-of-its-kind bill Friday, May 24, classifying two abortion-inducing drugs as controlled and dangerous substances. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry addresses members of the House and Senate on opening day of a legislative special session, Feb. 19, 2024, in the House Chamber at the State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La. Landry has signed a first-of-its-kind bill Friday, May 24, classifying two abortion-inducing drugs as controlled and dangerous substances. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP, File)
By KEVIN McGILL – Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — First-of-its-kind legislation that classifies two abortion-inducing drugs as controlled and dangerous substances was signed into law Friday by Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry.

The Republican governor announced his signing of the bill in Baton Rouge a day after it gained final legislative passage in the state Senate.

Opponents of the measure included many physicians who said the drugs have other critical reproductive health care uses, and that changing the classification could make it harder to prescribe the drugs.

Supporters of the bill, which affects the drugs mifepristone and misoprostol, said it would protect expectant mothers from coerced abortions, though they cited only one example of that happening, in the state of Texas.

FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on March 16, 2022. Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry has signed a first-of-its-kind bill Friday, May 24, classifying two abortion-inducing drugs, mifepristone and misoprostol, as controlled and dangerous substances. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

