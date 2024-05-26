BreakingNews
Indianapolis 500 expected to start Sunday afternoon after strong storm forces start to be delayed
Nation & World News

Kaapo Kakko back in lineup for Rangers, taking spot of injured Jimmy Vesey

Florida Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling (42) looks to pass the puck against New York Rangers right wing Kaapo Kakko (24) during the second period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Eastern Conference Stanley Cup playoff finals, Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
53 minutes ago

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Kaapo Kakko was back in the New York Rangers' lineup for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Florida Panthers on Sunday, replacing injured winger Jimmy Vesey.

It was Kakko's second appearance of the series. Vesey is listed as week-to-week after getting hurt in a collision with Florida's Ryan Lomberg in Game 2 of the series on Friday night at Madison Square Garden.

Kakko did not play in Game 2, out as a healthy scratch. He had 13 goals and six assists in the regular season, along with one goal and one assist in his first 11 appearances in this year's playoffs entering Sunday.

The Panthers did not make any lineup changes for Game 3.

