Georgia’s senior congressman recalls personal cost of 9/11

“We didn’t know the Pentagon was part of the terror attacks at that time,” Bishop said. “We eventually got back to our car, and what was normally a five-minute drive back to our apartment lasted an hour and 45 minutes.”

Nineteen years later, Bishop still feels the human cost of 9/11. A former staff member had resigned shortly before the terror attacks and had moved with her new husband to New Jersey.

“Her husband worked as a manager for a firm in the World Trade Center,” Bishop said. “He kissed her goodbye that day, and she never saw him again.”

Bishop said the events of 9/11 forever changed the nation, changes that continue to this day.

“The Department of Homeland Security was formed in response to 9/11, and our vulnerabilities have forced us to recognize them and address them,” Bishop said. "We have to be very aware of our power grids, traffic patterns, food supplies. There’s no question we’re better prepared for a terror attack than we were back then, but the big question is, are we well enough prepared?

“That remains to be seen."