Son of 9/11 victim chronicles his struggle in new book

“I remember myself and another student getting pulled out of the classroom,” Bocchi said. “The principal and teachers said my dad was safe, but they put us into another classroom by ourselves and we just played computer games for a while. Then I noticed more and more students being released, and we were the only ones there.

“The school bus ride on the way home was virtually empty.”

Bocchi then remembers “a chaotic scene” with “tons of people” being at his house when he got home. During the following days, Bocchi would call his father’s cellphone, “asking him to come back, as if he had a choice.”

About a week later, law enforcement authorities came to his house to tell John Bocchi’s family that his remains had been recovered.

“My mom was on the phone, and when she saw the authorities pull up, she told whoever she was talking to, ’I think I’m getting my call.’ She made a sound I’d never heard before and never will again, when she told us, ’Daddy’s not coming home.’”

Through the years, Bocchi was sexually and psychologically abused by an uncle, who told him his father had jumped from One World Trade Center, which was not true. That abuse, compounded by grief over his father’s death, led Bocchi into years of alcohol abuse.

“I was just over a year sober when I went back to work in finance, then got laid off,” Bocchi said. “Soon afterward, I got my book deal and am now trying to transition into a full-time author and inspirational speaker.”

Bocchi, a New Jersey resident, got the idea of a memoir after “going around speaking to groups and just telling my story. I absolutely believe I have one of those addictive personalities and dispositions, and 9/11 absolutely played a role in my substance abuse. But I think the sexual abuse from my uncle was the biggest catalyst.”

While Bocchi believes the death of Osama bin Laden put a “public face” on 9/11, he also believes others involved in the attack haven’t been held responsible.