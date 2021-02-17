Georgia couple jailed after baby found with 27 broken bones

A Georgia mother and her boyfriend have been jailed on child abuse charges after the woman’s 2-month-old daughter was hospitalized with 27 broken bones, authorities said.
Jessica Miranda Coffey, 30, and Phillip Luke Norman, 28, were charged with first-degree cruelty to children, according to WAGA-TV.
»MACON: Police arrest 14-year-old in shooting death of Macon girl, 8
Coffey brought the infant to WellStar Spalding Regional Hospital in Griffin last week, when doctors discovered the baby had sustained broken bones as a result of apparent blunt force trauma, according to Lamar County Sheriff’s deputies.
It’s unclear what prompted Coffey to bring the infant to the hospital.
Investigators said the injuries were old and new, with some in the process of healing. The couple could face additional charges, police said.
Norman was arrested Feb. 9, and Coffey was jailed two days later. They were denied bond.
It’s unclear whether they have attorneys who could comment on their behalf.
The infant is recovering at a local hospital.