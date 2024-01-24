From Billionaire Bunker to Beverly Hills: Ivanka Trump parties with neighbor Jeff Bezos

The tech giant’s fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, threw a belated, over-the-top party on Saturday night at their Beverly Hills mansion. The theme was reportedly “celestial Space Age,” a nod to Bezos’ Blue Origin aerospace manufacturer based in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Among the myriad celebrities were rapper Jay-Z and his queen Beyonce; Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom; socialite Paris Hilton; talk show legend Oprah; and reality star Kim Kardashian.

Some of Bezos’ local pals flew across the country to fete the Internet titan, too.

Like Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner, who actually live a few doors down from Bezos and Sanchez at their mega-crib in Indian Creek Village, aka Billionaire Bunker.

Soon before he announced he was leaving Seattle, Palmetto High’s most illustrious grad dropped a total of $147 million for two estates on the exclusive man-made island on Biscayne Bay. Trump and Kushner recently moved into a renovated manse on a 1.8 acre plot of land they purchased for $30 million back in 2020.

After Sanchez posted a snap of her outfit on Instagram — a slinky red Laura Basci crystal- embellished gown paired with a Judith Leiber rocket-shaped purse — Trump wrote underneath in the comments: “Such a fun night.”

Trump also shared a snap for her followers of what she wore, a black and gold number with a keyhole front. The 42-year-old did a step and repeat for the camera and blew a kiss in a quick clip. The song in the background: Bob Seger’s “Hollywood Nights.”

This isn’t the first time in the least that Ivanka has hit up parties with the glitterati in La La Land. Back in October, the former first daughter mixed and mingled with a bunch of Kardashians at Kim’s 43rd.