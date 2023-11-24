Dolly Parton dazzles with halftime performance at Thanksgiving Day game

Dolly Parton serenaded the crowd during the 27th annual Red Kettle Kickoff during halftime of the Dallas Cowboys game against the Washington Commanders.

The Red Kettle Kickoff happens during the Cowboys’ annual Thanksgiving game and has had a litany of stars perform throughout the years.

Parton, 77, kicked off the show dressed in a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader uniform with a bedazzled bodysuit underneath with the lights dimmed at AT&T Stadium.