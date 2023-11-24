BreakingNews
Dolly Parton dazzles with halftime performance at Thanksgiving Day game

Dolly Parton serenaded the crowd during the 27th annual Red Kettle Kickoff during halftime of the Dallas Cowboys game against the Washington Commanders.

The Red Kettle Kickoff happens during the Cowboys’ annual Thanksgiving game and has had a litany of stars perform throughout the years.

Parton, 77, kicked off the show dressed in a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader uniform with a bedazzled bodysuit underneath with the lights dimmed at AT&T Stadium.

Parton’s first song was “Jolene,” and afterward the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders joined her on the field and danced while she transitioned to “9 to 5.”

Parton also sang Queen’s hit “We Are the Champions,” before ending her performance with another Queen song “We Will Rock You.”

Country stars are no strangers to the Red Kettle Kickoff with the inaugural performance being by country legend Reba McEntire in 1997.

The halftime shows are a part of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign that is done to provide money for families for Christmas gifts, rent assistance and housing.

