Nation & World News

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says star Shohei Ohtani has been slowed by a hamstring bruise

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has been playing with a bruised hamstring and been told to take it easy on it
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani rounds the bases after hitting a triple during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani rounds the bases after hitting a triple during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
16 minutes ago

CINCINNATI (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has been playing with a bruised hamstring and has been told to take it easy on it, manager Dave Roberts said Saturday.

Ohtani was injured when he was hit by a pickoff throw during the Dodgers' last homestand, Roberts said.

The question was raised with the Dodgers manager after Ohtani appeared to not be at full speed while running out a triple in the sixth inning.

“Our advice to him is just be smart with it,” Roberts said. "I think he was just going to leg out a double and the ball just didn’t get in (to the infield), so he kept running. It is him just managing the hamstring.

"Today, it was better than yesterday. We need him in there. We just didn’t want to push it.”

Ohtani was 1 for 4 with three strikeouts in Saturday night's 3-1 loss to the Reds. He was 0 for 5 in the series opener Friday night, also won by Cincinnati.

The teams play the series finale Sunday afternoon.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Editors' Picks

Credit: Highto

Wife of Georgia Army reservist killed in Jordan: ‘I feel proud’

Credit: John Spink

SUNDAY'S WEATHER
‘Hottest day of the year’ bringing lots of sunshine, some showers

Credit: Contributed

Student on heart transplant list gets personal graduation ceremony at Emory hospital
2h ago

Perfect attendance earns new grad free meals for life at Marietta restaurant

Perfect attendance earns new grad free meals for life at Marietta restaurant

Credit: court

Georgia’s first female appellate judge blazed trails on and off the bench
The Latest
Tornado warning issued for parts of Oklahoma amid severe storms, as heat scorches South...
10m ago
Mason Marchment breaks 3rd-period tie, Stars beat Oilers 3-1 in Game 2 to even West final
13m ago
Chile accuses volunteer firefighter and ex-forestry official with causing huge fire that...
32m ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy photo, Tiffany Powell

André 3000 gets top billing in Atlanta Jazz Festival
How a rented Tesla helped police solve a Georgia murder case
MEMORIAL DAY
A grandson follows in his hero’s footsteps all the way to Normandy