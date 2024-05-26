BreakingNews
Man fatally stabbed outside Buckhead apartment complex
Czech Republic shuts out Switzerland 2-0 to win hockey world championship

David Pastrnak and David Kampf scored as the Czech Republic shut out Switzerland 2-0 to win the ice hockey world championship
Members of the Czech Republic team celebrates after they defeated Switzerland 2-0 in a gold medal match at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: AP

By KAREL JANICEK – Associated Press
Updated 16 minutes ago

PRAGUE (AP) — David Pastrnak and David Kampf scored as the Czech Republic shut out Switzerland 2-0 to win the ice hockey world championship on Sunday.

Boston Bruins forward Pastrnak broke the deadlock with 10:47 remaining in the final period, prompting the sold-out Prague Arena to erupt in wild celebration.

Pastrnak one-timed his usual place in the left circle past goaltender Leonardo Genoni after being fed by defenseman Tomas Kundratek from the blue line.

Pastrnak scored his first goal at the tournament and Kampf added the second into an empty net with 19 seconds left when the Swiss pulled Genoni for an extra attacker.

Czech goaltender Lukas Dostal stopped 31 shots for the shutout.

It was the seventh title won by the Czech Republic — or Czechia — after the country was created in 1993 following the breakup of Czechoslovakia and the first since 2010.

Czechoslovakia won six titles.

The final was only the fourth game at the tournament for Pastrnak and his teammate Pavel Zacha who joined the team after the Bruins were eliminated from the NHL playoffs.

Genoni made 30 saves.

Switzerland is yet to win the title and recorded a runner-up finish for the fourth time. The previous three came in 1935, 2013 and 2018. They came close in 2018, losing to Sweden 3-2 in a shootout.

In the preliminary stage, Switzerland beat the Czechs 2-1 in a shootout and finished second in Group A behind Canada and a point ahead of the Czechs.

Backed by the home crowd, the Czechs went on the attack, outshooting the Swiss 23-17 in the first two periods but only hit the post (Dominik Kubalik) and the bar (Kampf) in the second period.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Members of the Czech Republic team celebrates an empty-net goal by Czech Republic's David Kampf during the gold medal match between Czech Republic and Switzerland at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: AP

Switzerland goalkeeper Leonardo Genoni reacts after the first goal during the Ice Hockey World Championship final match against the Czech Republic in Prague, Czech Republic, at the O2 Arena, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (Peter Schneider/Keystone via AP)

Credit: AP

Members of the Czech Republic team celebrates after they defeated Switzerland 2-0 in a gold medal match at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: AP

Members of the Czech Republic team celebrates after they defeated Switzerland 2-0 in a gold medal match at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: AP

Members of the Czech Republic team celebrates after they defeated Switzerland 2-0 in a gold medal match at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: AP

Players of Sweden celebrate after the bronze medal match between Sweden and Canada at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: AP

Sweden's Carl Grundstrom, left, celebrates with Sweden's Adrian Kempe after scoring his sides third goal during the bronze medal match between Sweden and Canada at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: AP

Sweden's Erik Karlsson celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides second goal during the bronze medal match between Sweden and Canada at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: AP

Sweden's Erik Karlsson celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the bronze medal match between Sweden and Canada at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: AP

Sweden's goalkeeper Filip Gustavsson makes a save in front of Canada's Andrew Mangiapane during the bronze medal match between Sweden and Canada at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: AP

Canada's goalkeeper Jordan Binnington makes a save in front of Sweden's Lucas Raymond, front right, during the bronze medal match between Sweden and Canada at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: AP

Canada's goalkeeper Jordan Binnington, center, makes a save in front of Sweden's Andre Burakovsky, right, during the bronze medal match between Sweden and Canada at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: AP

Canada's Dylan Cozens celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the bronze medal match between Sweden and Canada at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: AP

Players of Canada stand on ice after the bronze medal match between Sweden and Canada at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: AP

Members of the Czech Republic team celebrates after they defeated Switzerland 2-0 in a gold medal match at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: AP

Members of the Czech Republic team celebrates after they defeated Switzerland 2-0 in a gold medal match at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: AP

Switzerland's Dean Kukan, bottom, lies on the ic behind Czech Republic's Ondrej Kase (73) during the Ice Hockey World Championship final match in Prague, Czech Republic, at the O2 Arena, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (Peter Schneider/Keystone via AP)

Credit: AP

