Armed man reportedly vowed to ‘shoot more people’ at Georgia church

Explore Passenger arrives taped to his seat after assault of 3 flight attendants

The suspect, a 47-year-old man from Hull, was carrying a .25-caliber pistol in his pocket, according to the report.

Authorities found no previous felony convictions and did not find a report of any shootings in Morgan County.

“There was nothing to verify that he had killed someone,” Patton said.

Explore Groom allegedly shoots friend on wedding day over suspected affair with wife

The suspect was charged with possessing and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, according to the Athens Banner-Herald.