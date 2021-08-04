ajc logo
X

Armed man reportedly vowed to ‘shoot more people’ at Georgia church

Caption
What to do when you're stopped by police

Georgia News
By Avery Newmark, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago
No injuries reported; suspect surrenders after claiming to have shot someone the night before

An armed man reportedly entered a church in Madison County during Sunday service and told members that he had shot one person in Morgan County the previous night and planned to “shoot more people.”

Police were called to the Colbert Living Waters Holiness Church and when a deputy arrived, the man was being escorted outside by church members, according to a Madison County Sheriff’s Office report.

“They had a good response,” Capt. Jimmy Patton said of the members to the Athens Banner-Herald. “They got him away from the crowd and when our guys got there, they handled the situation.”

“It could have been very bad no doubt,” Patton added. “He was definitely under the influence of something.”

ExplorePassenger arrives taped to his seat after assault of 3 flight attendants

The suspect, a 47-year-old man from Hull, was carrying a .25-caliber pistol in his pocket, according to the report.

Authorities found no previous felony convictions and did not find a report of any shootings in Morgan County.

“There was nothing to verify that he had killed someone,” Patton said.

ExploreGroom allegedly shoots friend on wedding day over suspected affair with wife

The suspect was charged with possessing and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, according to the Athens Banner-Herald.

In Other News
1
Shark attacks lifeguard on Hilton Head Island
2
Happ scheduled to start for St. Louis against Atlanta
3
GA Lottery
4
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
5
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top