Armed man reportedly vowed to ‘shoot more people’ at Georgia church

An armed man reportedly entered a church in Madison County during Sunday service and told members that he had shot one person in Morgan County the previous night and planned to “shoot more people.”
Police were called to the Colbert Living Waters Holiness Church and when a deputy arrived, the man was being escorted outside by church members, according to a Madison County Sheriff’s Office report.
“They had a good response,” Capt. Jimmy Patton said of the members to the Athens Banner-Herald. “They got him away from the crowd and when our guys got there, they handled the situation.”
“It could have been very bad no doubt,” Patton added. “He was definitely under the influence of something.”
The suspect, a 47-year-old man from Hull, was carrying a .25-caliber pistol in his pocket, according to the report.
Authorities found no previous felony convictions and did not find a report of any shootings in Morgan County.
“There was nothing to verify that he had killed someone,” Patton said.
The suspect was charged with possessing and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, according to the Athens Banner-Herald.