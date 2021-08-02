Groom allegedly shoots friend on wedding day over suspected affair with wife

“There is a bad accident that shut the bridge down and while the accident was being handled, someone got out of their vehicle and started approaching other vehicles and shooting innocent people sitting in their cars stuck in traffic!” Brian Chappell Jr. wrote on Facebook. “We are currently still sitting in dead stop traffic while police are trying to locate the active shooter.”

Devin Jose Jones, 30, had just left his own wedding in Kenner and was headed back home when the trio got stuck in traffic from the I-10 crash, St. John Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre said to WVUE. Jones began accusing his bride of having an affair with the friend when Jones exited the car, still wearing his tuxedo, shot the friend in the leg, and fired at another car also stuck in traffic, striking a person’s hand.

The two victims are in stable condition at the University Medical Center in New Orleans, WVUE reported.

Jones is charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated second-degree battery, illegal use of weapons, and two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property, according to jail records.