29 inmates charged in deadly 2018 South Carolina prison riot

A state audit had found multiple failures by prison officials in their handling of the violence the night of the rioting. Stirling said last year that he had implemented security measures to detect cellphones brought in either by visitors or inmates.

Third Circuit Solicitor Ernest Finney III called the investigation into the riot “very complicated.” He said inmates had destroyed the prison’s videotaping system so as to eliminate evidence.

Some inmates were reluctant to share what they’d seen, fearing retribution, and others refused to cooperate or destroyed evidence, officials said. The indictments that were issued by the state grand jury were “done professionally and took a long time,” Finney added.

Authorities have held open the possibility of additional charges arising from their investigation.

MeaSporadic violence has continued to vex the prison, located about 55 miles (90 kilometers) east of the state capital of Columbia. An inmate was killed two weeks ago at the prison and an officer was stabbed there earlier this year.