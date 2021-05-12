Metro Atlantans out searching for precious gas

An hour earlier, at 8 a.m., Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, tweeted that nearly 60% of gas stations in metro Atlanta were without gasoline as a result of the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack.

Colonial Pipeline, headquartered in Alpharetta, operates the biggest gas pipeline on the East Coast.

Throughout metro Atlanta, since Tuesday, many drivers are reporting empty pumps or higher prices with long lines, limited grades and spending caps.

On LaVista Road just off I-285, the BP and the Shell across the street from one another were out of gas. The signs displayed “0.00” and Shell’s pumps for regular unleaded, mid-grade unleaded, and premium unleaded gas had “out of service” nozzle covers.

At the Chevron at Northridge and Roswell Road in Sandy Springs, which had precious gas, there were long lines early Wednesday morning. Another Chevron at Mount Vernon Highway and Johnson Ferry Road limited gas to $20 Tuesday night and only accepted cash.

Aaron Honeycutt, from Dallas GA, stopped at the QuikTrip on Paces Ferry Road in Vinings Tuesday morning, but not for gas. He was going to grab a bite to eat before heading off to his next assignment as an HVAC repairman.

Aaron Honeycutt from Dallas GA, stopped at the QuikTrip on Paces Ferry Road in Vinings on Wednesday morning. Credit: Chris Quinn Credit: Chris Quinn

Since no one was parked at the pumps — the station is out of gas — he did.

The QuikTrip parking lot had been jammed to overflowing and the line spilled out onto Paces Ferry Road Tuesday afternoon.

He said he had looked all the way home on Monday for a station with gas — he was close to running out — with no luck. But he tanked up Tuesday morning on his way back into Atlanta when he ran across a RaceTrac that still had gas.

“But they won’t have it long,” he ventured.

He got an email from his employer Monday telling him to get gas whenever he could. Gas is essential to his job. HVAC repairmen have to travel to homes or businesses all over the metro Atlanta region every day.

“We have to have fuel to work. And half a tank won’t go far in this truck,” he said of his white pickup, fully loaded with equipment, canisters of coolant, ladders and parts.

Still, GasBuddy’s De Haan is urging motorists not to panic during this latest gasoline shortage.

GasBuddy, a travel and navigation app that covers more than 150,000 gas stations in North America, has launched a fuel availability tracker.

At about 9:30 a.m. at the Smyrna QuikTrip, a large tanker truck began supplying the station with gas. An attendant walked around taping a sign on every pump, informing customers that only premium gas would be available. It hardly seemed to matter as the circling cars scrambled to find a pump.

But Brown already had her place.

At 9:45 a.m., she got out of her white truck and pumped $60 worth of premium.

Then, she and Myst rode off in the rain.

Kiersten Willis, Adrianne Murchison and Christopher Quinn contributed to this article. Check back throughout the day for updates on prices and openings.