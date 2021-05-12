Georgia governor aims to stem panic hoarding at the gas pumps

With spiking demand and long lines at the pumps, Gov. Brian Kemp pleaded with Georgians on Wednesday not to hoard gas as state officials raced to grapple with the shutdown of Colonial Pipeline, the vital supply line that provides fuel to much of the state.
The Republican joined top state officials in urging Georgians to remain calm and “please do not go out and fill up every 5-gallon can you have,” even as a number of gas stations across the state run out of fuel and others limit sales.
“Obviously, people are frustrated by hoarders,” he said. “Again, I’ll just stress to everyone, don’t get more than you need. Get what you need to get your kids to school, to get to work, to get to a medical appointment. Don’t unnecessarily fill up every vehicle you’ve got.”
The gas crunch was sparked by a ransomware attack Friday targeting Colonial Pipeline, which was forced to shut down its 5,500-mile route that supplies 45% of the East Coast’s fuel. The Alpharetta-based company said it aims to restore much of its operation by the weekend.
The governor said the state continues to receive roughly half its gasoline supply from other sources, adding that the shutdown could increase its reliance on shipments coming by train and road. He added that he’s offered to have Georgia State Patrol officers escort fuel convoys to speed their delivery.
“We will put anything on the table to get the supply to the retail outlets to make it available to our citizens,” he said. “We haven’t been taken up on that request yet.”
Georgia officials have already waived the state gas tax to stem the rising price of a gallon of gas, which has jumped to an average of $2.95 in Georgia. According to AAA, that’s an increase of about 23 cents from a week ago.
Kemp has also eased weight requirements for fuel tankers bringing shipments of the fuel to Georgia and warned businesses they could face stiff sanctions for price gouging. The state also recently received federal approval to use a different fuel blend to ease outages at gas stations.
Other officials stressed they’re taking increased measures to fend off cyberattacks and ensure that essential vehicles, such as ambulances and patrol cars, remain fueled.
“We’re doing everything in our power to move the fuel here as quick as possible,” Kemp said, “but we just can’t control what’s happening with the pipeline.”