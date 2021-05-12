Georgia governor aims to stem panic hoarding at the gas pumps

“We will put anything on the table to get the supply to the retail outlets to make it available to our citizens,” he said. “We haven’t been taken up on that request yet.”

Georgia officials have already waived the state gas tax to stem the rising price of a gallon of gas, which has jumped to an average of $2.95 in Georgia. According to AAA, that’s an increase of about 23 cents from a week ago.

Kemp has also eased weight requirements for fuel tankers bringing shipments of the fuel to Georgia and warned businesses they could face stiff sanctions for price gouging. The state also recently received federal approval to use a different fuel blend to ease outages at gas stations.

Other officials stressed they’re taking increased measures to fend off cyberattacks and ensure that essential vehicles, such as ambulances and patrol cars, remain fueled.

“We’re doing everything in our power to move the fuel here as quick as possible,” Kemp said, “but we just can’t control what’s happening with the pipeline.”