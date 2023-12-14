Metro Atlanta clergy “Sleep Out” to call attention to housing crisis

The Concerned Black Clergy of Metro Atlanta is leading a “sleep out” to call attention to the plight of people who are homeless or lack affordable housing.

“The Night to Sleep Out: Making Room in the Inn at Christmas,” initiative calls for clergy of multiple faiths, activists and community leaders to pitch tents or sleep in their car on church ground and other property of faith-based organizations. It begins at 5 p.m. Saturday and ends on Sunday at dawn.

The sleep out hopes to raise awareness about homelessness, affordable housing and rent control by tying the story of Mary and Joseph finding no place but a manger for the birth of Jesus. It’s also about finding solutions to the problem, said the Rev. Shanan Jones, president of Concerned Black Clergy of Metro Atlanta.