2 men charged with using bear spray on Capitol Police officer who died

Two men have been charged with assault on the U.S. Capitol Police officer who was killed during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, although authorities are not certain whether their actions caused his death.
The men are the first to be charged in relation to the officer, whose cause of death has not yet been officially determined.
Julian Elie Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania, and George Pierre Tanios, 39 of Morgantown, West Virginia, were arrested Sunday. They are accused of spraying officer Brian D. Sicknick with bear repellant, according to The Washington Post. Both men are expected make their first appearance in federal court Monday.
Video recorded during the mayhem show Khater telling Tanios to “Give me that bear s---” as they confronted officers at the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol, the Post reports. Sicknick was among a small cadre of officers standing guard behind metal bicycle racks, according to the arrest report.
At one point in the video, Khater is seen spraying Sicknick and two other officers in the face with a canister of bear spray, the Post reported, citing the arrest report.
