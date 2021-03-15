2 men charged with using bear spray on Capitol Police officer who died

The men are the first to be charged in relation to the officer, whose cause of death has not yet been officially determined.

Julian Elie Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania, and George Pierre Tanios, 39 of Morgantown, West Virginia, were arrested Sunday. They are accused of spraying officer Brian D. Sicknick with bear repellant, according to The Washington Post. Both men are expected make their first appearance in federal court Monday.