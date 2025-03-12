News

Is laughter the best medicine? These clowns say yes

Medical clowns are trained professional performers who work in tandem with staff at hospitals. They aim to prove that laughter is the best medicine, as they continue to become more common at medical facilities across the world. In Georgia, at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital, clowns employed by Laugher League spread joy each week to young patients. AJC’s Fraser Jones followed these humorous healers for a day to learn why we all need laughter and find a few new ways to spread it. Credits: AJC | Robyn Hutson, Fraser Jones Sources: Red Nose International, Scientific Reports, Journal of Clinical Nursing, Laughter League

2:42