Is laughter the best medicine? These clowns say yes

Medical clowns are trained professional performers who work in tandem with staff at hospitals. They aim to prove that laughter is the best medicine, as they continue to become more common at medical facilities across the world. In Georgia, at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital, clowns employed by Laugher League spread joy each week to young patients. AJC’s Fraser Jones followed these humorous healers for a day to learn why we all need laughter and find a few new ways to spread it. Credits: AJC | Robyn Hutson, Fraser Jones Sources: Red Nose International, Scientific Reports, Journal of Clinical Nursing, Laughter League

2:42
AJC |51 minutes ago
Placeholder Image
3 expert tips for helping kids adjust to daylight saving time

Placeholder Image
2:42

Is laughter the best medicine? These clowns say yes

Credits: AJC | Robyn Hutson, Fraser Jones Sources: Red Nose International | Scientific Reports | Journal of Clinical Nursing | Laughter League

51m ago
Placeholder Image
0:35

Step inside CNN Center's future transformation

The former CNN Center is undergoing a major transformation, with plans to reimagine the mixed-use space under its new name, "The Center." Credit: CP Group

2h ago
Placeholder Image
1:47

How data centers are transforming Atlanta into a tech giant

Credits: Getty|Jasper Chatbox|Tesla|Pexels|Microsoft|Google|ChatGPT|Dice|Georgia Power|WSJ|The Times|Politico|Reuters|Edged|Switch|GS|Univ. of Tulsa|WaPo|CBRE

Placeholder Image
1:25

On the ground in Selma: Marchers honor defining civil rights moment

60 years after Bloody Sunday, thousands gather in Selma to honor a defining moment in the Civil Rights Movement. Credits: @erniesuggs / AJC | Getty Images | AP

Placeholder Image
2:07

Man caught slashing tents in Atlanta homeless encampment

Video captured at the homeless encampment shows a man slashing multiple tents with a knife or box cutter. Credit: Shaneka Dansby

Placeholder Image
0:56

Putnam County sheriff shares location of body recovered from Lake Oconee

The month-long search for Westminster coach Gary Jones ended when his body was recovered from Lake Oconee.