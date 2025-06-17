error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

News

Most AI tools aren't flashy. Hidden ones are altering your life right now

Artificial intelligence seems to be part of everyday conversations these days, especially as ChatGPT and hyper-realistic videos become more common. But the most powerful – and maybe scariest – versions of AI might be the ones you don’t even realize are pulling the strings in the background: Denying insurance claims, rejecting job applications, quietly changing prices based on your habits or predicting your behavior. The AJC's Mariana Castro explains how AI is already shaping our society in ways that are invisible, unregulated and deeply personal. Credits: infiniteunreality/Instagram | johnridgeway/TikTok | chataidid/TikTok | mkbhd/YT | ProPublica | Getty Images | Forbes | Securitytagstore.com | Live Science | Wired | Business Insider | The New York Times Sources: United Nations University | The Surveillance Technology Oversight Project | Emory University | CBS News | Tableau

2:16
AJC |1 hour ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

How Atlanta’s top business leaders are using AI in the workplace
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Eye-scanning orbs that help tell humans from AI land in Atlanta
Placeholder Image
Health care AI, intended to save money, turns out to require a lot of expensive humans

Today's Video Headlines

Placeholder Image
2:16

Most AI tools aren't flashy. Hidden ones are altering your life right now

Credits: infiniteunreality/IG|johnridgeway; hataidid/TT|mkbhd/YT|ProPublica|Getty|Forbes|Securitytagstore.com|LS|Wired|BI|NYT|UNU|Emory Univ.|CBS News|Tableau

1h ago
Placeholder Image
0:58

Influential Hispanic reporter who tracks ICE agents arrested at protest

Mario Guevara, an Atlanta reporter known for his immigration coverage, was arrested at a protest. Credit: AJC | FB/MGNews | Arvin Temkar; Lauturo Grinspan / AJC

Placeholder Image
2:53

Cola Wars: How Coca-Cola conquered the South and crushed the competition

Credits: AJC | Getty | Coca-Cola Company | Pepsi | Dr. Pepper | CBS | PX11 News | CBC News | RC Cola | Parade | The Guardian | Justice.gov | This American Life

Placeholder Image
1:32

Watch the AJC short documentary "Can Oysters Save a Sinking Island?"

Hogg Hummock is one of the last remaining Gullah Geechee island communities, but it's fighting for survival. Credits: AJC | Save Our Legacy Ourself (SOLO) / YT

More From News

Placeholder Image
0:58

Influential Hispanic reporter who tracks ICE agents arrested at protest

Mario Guevara, an Atlanta reporter known for his immigration coverage, was arrested at a protest. Credit: AJC | FB/MGNews | Arvin Temkar; Lauturo Grinspan / AJC

Placeholder Image
2:53

Cola Wars: How Coca-Cola conquered the South and crushed the competition

Credits: AJC | Getty | Coca-Cola Company | Pepsi | Dr. Pepper | CBS | PX11 News | CBC News | RC Cola | Parade | The Guardian | Justice.gov | This American Life

Placeholder Image
1:25

Police and protesters clash in Atlanta as ICE protests spread across U.S.

Hundreds attended an immigration protest on Buford Highway. The rally was largely peaceful, but as police in riot gear later began deploying tear gas.

Placeholder Image
1:32

Watch the AJC short documentary "Can Oysters Save a Sinking Island?"

Hogg Hummock is one of the last remaining Gullah Geechee island communities, but it's fighting for survival. Credits: AJC | Save Our Legacy Ourself (SOLO) / YT