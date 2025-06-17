News

Most AI tools aren't flashy. Hidden ones are altering your life right now

Artificial intelligence seems to be part of everyday conversations these days, especially as ChatGPT and hyper-realistic videos become more common. But the most powerful – and maybe scariest – versions of AI might be the ones you don’t even realize are pulling the strings in the background: Denying insurance claims, rejecting job applications, quietly changing prices based on your habits or predicting your behavior. The AJC's Mariana Castro explains how AI is already shaping our society in ways that are invisible, unregulated and deeply personal. Credits: infiniteunreality/Instagram | johnridgeway/TikTok | chataidid/TikTok | mkbhd/YT | ProPublica | Getty Images | Forbes | Securitytagstore.com | Live Science | Wired | Business Insider | The New York Times Sources: United Nations University | The Surveillance Technology Oversight Project | Emory University | CBS News | Tableau

2:16