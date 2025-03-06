This Sunday at 2 a.m., parents everywhere will be bracing for the dreaded daylight saving time switch — cue the grumpy kids, chaotic bedtimes and a seemingly endless adjustment period.

While adults groan about losing an hour of sleep, little ones often feel the shift even more. But there’s good news: according to sleep experts, springing forward can actually be easier on kids than falling back.

“In my opinion, ‘spring forward’ is much better than ‘fall back,’” Katie Pitts, a certified pediatric sleep consultant and mom of two, told Today. “That being said, it still can be a jolt for our little ones.”

The key? A little planning and patience. Here are some expert-backed tips for a smooth and tantrum-free transition.

Stick to a relaxing bedtime routine

Consistency is your best friend when it comes to your little one’s sleep. Sticking to a familiar bedtime routine around the same time every night, like a warm bath or bedtime story, tells your child’s brain it’s time to wind down.

Sleep specialists at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia stress that sticking to the same habits, even after the clock changes, helps kids adjust faster.

Use light to your advantage

Nature is a powerful tool for resetting the body’s internal clock. In the morning, open the blinds and let in natural sunlight — it helps the body wake up.

In the evening, dim the lights and limit screen time, since blue light can interfere with melatonin production. If your child protests bedtime because “it’s still light outside,” blackout curtains can work wonders in convincing their brain it’s time for sleep.

Explore Mindfulness games to help your child calm down

Get them moving during the day

A tired kid is a sleepy kid. Encourage outdoor play, afternoon walks or activities that burn off energy in the daylight.

“We wear them out on Sunday,” mom Jacque Rogers Foster shared her strategy with Today. “No indoor anything — our local children’s museum, playground until dark, trampoline in the playroom after dinner — so they’ll go to bed earlier than usual.”

Even with all the right adjustments, some kids will take longer to adapt than others. Expect a few early risings or bedtime struggles, but stay consistent and reassuring.

According to Dr. Anna Esparham, an integrative pediatrician at Empowered Wellness, most kids settle into the new schedule within a week. If sleep issues persist, checking in with your pediatrician can help rule out any underlying concerns.

