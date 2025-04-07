Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and the Atlanta Braves will come together to host the 22nd annual Spring Classic baseball game, with the University of Georgia and Georgia Tech facing off for the first time since 2019.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Children’s. In the years since the game’s inception, it has raised over $4 million.

“This collaboration with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta creates an incredible opportunity to highlight the game at a collegiate level on a major league stage while building community through baseball to make an impact for local patients and their families,” Jim Allen, senior vice president of Corporate and Premium Partnerships at the Atlanta Braves, said in a news release.

This will be the only game this spring between the two rivals. It’s also a special opportunity for families to meet Braves mascot BLOOPER, Hope and Will, and Buzz and Hairy Dawg.

Guests can also experience the new Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Park, a 30,000-square-foot family-centered activity center at Truist Park.

1 / 6 Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Park at Truist

Located in the Left Field Plaza, the park features a kid-sized baseball field, a rock climbing tower and other interactive play experiences. Plus, there is a 480-square-foot video board so visitors won’t miss too much of the game.

The new kid-centered space will be open on game days — and also accessible from The Battery for non-gameday events and activities.

“We look forward to having our patient families and the community cheer on these hometown rivals and support Children’s,” Children’s Chief Administrative Officer Linda Matzigkeit said in a news release.

The Bulldogs take on the Yellow Jackets on Tuesday, April 15, at 7 p.m. For tickets or more information about the event, check out the Children’s website.