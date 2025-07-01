error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

Who’s watching our food? Inside the FDA oversight void

The FDA hasn't met its food facility inspection goals since 2018, raising questions about the strength of food safety oversight in the U.S. As federal labs pause testing, alerts about recalls face delays and advisory committees are cut, concerns grow about the system's ability to keep up. The AJC's Koralie Barrau looks at how recent changes could shape the future of food safety and what consumers should know.

Haven’t received your Georgia $500 tax refund yet? Don’t panic.
3 years after closure, Atlanta Medical Center faces wrecking ball
`Big, beautiful bill’ will harm Georgia’s most vulnerable residents

Cadillac Chronicles TV gets your favorite artists to perform while riding shotgun

The Atlanta-based social media series records live interviews and performances from the road in a 1974 Eldorado.

Watch the AJC short documentary "Can Oysters Save a Sinking Island?"

Hogg Hummock is one of the last remaining Gullah Geechee island communities, but it's fighting for survival.

Is your song the next big hit? The showcase discovering hip-hop's next star

Atlanta’s top soccer watch spots ahead of World Cup 2026

No need to wait for 2026. These Atlanta spots are perfect for watching matches now, from top soccer bars to surf & turf and cigars.

How TikTok, live tours and brand deals have shaken up the music industry

How TikTok, live tours and brand deals have shaken up the music industry

Bodycam footage shows Hispanic journalist arrested while livestreaming protest

Police release footage of journalist Mario Guevara's arrest at a pro-immigrants rights protest.

Most AI tools aren't flashy. Hidden ones are altering your life right now

Most AI tools aren't flashy. Hidden ones are altering your life right now