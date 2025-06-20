error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

News

How TikTok, live tours and brand deals have shaken up the music industry

In this episode of "Her+Story," host Hallese Narvaez chats with music executive Dina Marto and Emmy-nominated mixing engineer Daniela Rivera about the fast-evolving music industry. From how TikTok's algorithms determine a record's success to artificial intelligence's impact on recording, artists have to be more nimble than ever to make music that breaks through. But there's a bright spot: Billion-dollar concert tours are growing in popularity. These two female music industry power players dive deep into the importance of branding, independence and innovation in today’s music landscape. Credits: AJC | Getty Images | The Kelly Clarkson Show | AP | Team Brazil | expediTIously with Tip T.I. Harris / YouTube | CharliXCX; Apple | KayArchon, Snoh Aalegra; In Your Eyes Remix | TikTok | The New York Times | Billboard | Pollstar

2:57
AJC |48 minutes ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Metro Atlanta native Ebonie Ward builds creative hub in city’s music scene
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

UTA music exec Dina Marto is the ‘great connector.’ Here’s why
Placeholder Image

Credit: Handout

For women, by women: Atlanta’s female-led startups get female-led funding source

Today's Video Headlines

Placeholder Image
2:57

How TikTok, live tours and brand deals have shaken up the music industry

Credit:AJC|Getty|The Kelly Clarkson Show|AP|Team Brazil|expediTIously/YT|CharliXCX;Apple|KayArchon,Snoh Aalegra;In Your Eyes Remix|TikTok|NYT|Billboard|Pollstar

48m ago
Placeholder Image
2:46
FROM UATL

Juneteenth isn't just a holiday. It's a declaration of Black joy.

Four years after Juneteenth became a federal holiday, the idea of Black joy is taking on new urgency.

Placeholder Image
1:19

Bodycam footage shows Hispanic journalist arrested while livestreaming protest

Police release footage of journalist Mario Guevara’s arrest at a pro-immigrants rights protest. Credits: Doraville Police Department | Lautaro Grinspan / AJC

Placeholder Image
2:16

Most AI tools aren't flashy. Hidden ones are altering your life right now

Credits: infiniteunreality/IG|johnridgeway; hataidid/TT|mkbhd/YT|ProPublica|Getty|Forbes|Securitytagstore.com|LS|Wired|BI|NYT|UNU|Emory Univ.|CBS News|Tableau

More From News

Placeholder Image
1:19

Bodycam footage shows Hispanic journalist arrested while livestreaming protest

Police release footage of journalist Mario Guevara’s arrest at a pro-immigrants rights protest. Credits: Doraville Police Department | Lautaro Grinspan / AJC

Placeholder Image
2:16

Most AI tools aren't flashy. Hidden ones are altering your life right now

Credits: infiniteunreality/IG|johnridgeway; hataidid/TT|mkbhd/YT|ProPublica|Getty|Forbes|Securitytagstore.com|LS|Wired|BI|NYT|UNU|Emory Univ.|CBS News|Tableau

Placeholder Image
0:58

Influential Hispanic reporter who tracks ICE agents arrested at protest

Mario Guevara, an Atlanta reporter known for his immigration coverage, was arrested at a protest. Credit: AJC | FB/MGNews | Arvin Temkar; Lauturo Grinspan / AJC

Placeholder Image
2:53

Cola Wars: How Coca-Cola conquered the South and crushed the competition

Credits: AJC | Getty | Coca-Cola Company | Pepsi | Dr. Pepper | CBS | PX11 News | CBC News | RC Cola | Parade | The Guardian | Justice.gov | This American Life