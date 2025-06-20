News

How TikTok, live tours and brand deals have shaken up the music industry

In this episode of "Her+Story," host Hallese Narvaez chats with music executive Dina Marto and Emmy-nominated mixing engineer Daniela Rivera about the fast-evolving music industry. From how TikTok's algorithms determine a record's success to artificial intelligence's impact on recording, artists have to be more nimble than ever to make music that breaks through. But there's a bright spot: Billion-dollar concert tours are growing in popularity. These two female music industry power players dive deep into the importance of branding, independence and innovation in today’s music landscape. Credits: AJC | Getty Images | The Kelly Clarkson Show | AP | Team Brazil | expediTIously with Tip T.I. Harris / YouTube | CharliXCX; Apple | KayArchon, Snoh Aalegra; In Your Eyes Remix | TikTok | The New York Times | Billboard | Pollstar

2:57