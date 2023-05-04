BreakingNews
US claims for unemployment aid jump, but remain low
X

Map: How the Midtown shooting manhunt unfolded

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

News
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

About the Authors

Follow Pete Corson on twitter
Follow Emily DiRico on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

A young Atlanta Cook met a prince. Now he is going to a coronation 3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Warnock pushed for gun control an hour before Atlanta shooting
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Pseudo slot machines create opportunity for ‘shenanigans’ in Georgia
1h ago

Credit: AP

Marcell Ozuna highlights Braves win marred by injuries
8h ago

Credit: AP

Marcell Ozuna highlights Braves win marred by injuries
8h ago

Jamie Foxx: ‘Appreciate all the love’ in first Instagram post since hospitalization
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Northside Medical Midtown, all Laureate Medical Group offices closed Thursday
1h ago
Gwinnett District 1 commissioner to hold Monday town hall
3h ago
Suspected Midtown gunman faces murder, aggravated assault charges
9h ago
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

A young Atlanta Cook met a prince. Now he is going to a coronation
3h ago
Security cameras, license plate readers help cops track, arrest Midtown Atlanta suspect
9h ago
When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top