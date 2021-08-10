ajc logo
Man with gunshot wound to head found floating in Georgia lake

Investigators identified a body found Monday floating in West Point Lake, the Troup County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Investigators identified a body found Monday floating in West Point Lake, the Troup County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

By Avery Newmark, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Police found a man’s body floating in West Point Lake Monday, according to a news release from the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities arrived at 5:23 p.m. and saw what appeared to be a body in the water.

After recovering the remains, they found the man had been shot in the head, according to the sheriff.

The victim has been identified as Marcus Lee Caswell, 46, of Newnan.

The body will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s crime lab for an autopsy, the sheriff’s office said.

It is an active investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Troup County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

