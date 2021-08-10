Father killed after 2-year-old son mistakes gun for toy

Durham was sitting on the couch eating dinner when gunfire struck him in the back, family members told FOX 46. Somehow the boy found the weapon and believed it was a toy, they said.

Frightened by the gunshots, the child dropped the weapon and ran out of the house.

Afterwards, he didn’t understand what happened and remains confused about why his father is no longer around, his great-grandmother Phyllis Holland told the station.

Durham only recently purchased the gun, according to WBTW News 13.

“He keeps the gun away,” Holland said, according to WBTW. “He kept the gun away from him. At that moment, he just wasn’t thinking.”

Police are continuing to investigate.