Man suspected in South Fulton double murder arrested in DeKalb

Quentavious Gray of Atlanta was booked into the Fulton County Jail on six charges, including two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated assault with intent to murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and first-degree cruelty to children, court records show. He remains in the Fulton jail after his bond was denied Saturday.

Gray is accused of shooting and killing two people May 23 at the Camelot Condominiums at 5655 Old National Highway, the South Fulton Police Department said Monday in a Facebook post. Jail records show Gray has an outstanding warrant in Rockdale County as well.