Man suspected in South Fulton double murder arrested in DeKalb

A man suspected in a May double murder at a troubled condominium complex in South Fulton was arrested Friday in DeKalb County.
Quentavious Gray of Atlanta was booked into the Fulton County Jail on six charges, including two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated assault with intent to murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and first-degree cruelty to children, court records show. He remains in the Fulton jail after his bond was denied Saturday.
Gray is accused of shooting and killing two people May 23 at the Camelot Condominiums at 5655 Old National Highway, the South Fulton Police Department said Monday in a Facebook post. Jail records show Gray has an outstanding warrant in Rockdale County as well.
Days after those fatal shootings, community leaders gathered outside the condo complex and publicly vowed to fix multiple issues that have plagued Camelot. The condos have been the site of multiple shootings and fires, including one in January 2020 that displaced 60 people, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Nearly a year later, another fire displaced 20 people.
At the community gathering, which included South Fulton Mayor Bill Edwards and Fulton Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman, the property manager acknowledged that the facility was “degraded from drug sales,” the AJC reported.
Few other details have been released about the shootings connected to Gray’s arrest. A South Fulton police spokesperson has not responded to the AJC’s request for additional information.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.