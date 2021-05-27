After 3 shot to death, South Fulton promises to crack down on condos

Local leaders gathered outside the Camelot Condominiums off Old National Highway in South Fulton and vowed to fix issues plaguing the community.
They came together Wednesday morning, days after police found three people shot dead. The condos have been the site of multiple shootings and fires, including one in January 2020 that displaced 60 people. Nearly a year later, another fire displaced 20 people.
South Fulton Mayor Bill Edwards told the crowd that landlords will not be allowed to buy 15 or 20 units and not care for them.
“We know who you are, and you’re going to be a part of this resurrection as we bring Camelot into code,” he said.
Edwards said he remembers when it was the place to be in the early 1990s, a community filled with airline workers and not blight.
The property manager said the community spans 40 acres and, though degraded from drug sales, would be a great spot for luxury condos.
But officials said they’re not going to let that, or any form of gentrification, happen.
“Camelot is the victim because people saw this as prime target and prime property,” said Fulton Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman, whose district includes part of southern Fulton.
She said the seniors who own the condos are more susceptible to developers pushing them out of their homes. Though no specifics plans were given, Abdur-Rahman said they will clean up this area but not change its character without consulting residents.
“They’re wanting it to stay like it is,” she said.
