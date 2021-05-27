After 3 shot to death, South Fulton promises to crack down on condos

The property manager said the community spans 40 acres and, though degraded from drug sales, would be a great spot for luxury condos.

But officials said they’re not going to let that, or any form of gentrification, happen.

“Camelot is the victim because people saw this as prime target and prime property,” said Fulton Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman, whose district includes part of southern Fulton.

She said the seniors who own the condos are more susceptible to developers pushing them out of their homes. Though no specifics plans were given, Abdur-Rahman said they will clean up this area but not change its character without consulting residents.

“They’re wanting it to stay like it is,” she said.