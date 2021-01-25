Fire displaces 20 at troubled South Fulton condo community

The damage echoes that of another incident in which 60 people were displaced by a fire at the condominiums in January 2020. Two men were rescued and a family was forced to jump from a balcony after a large fire swept through the complex.

When crews arrived to battle that massive blaze, firefighters found the two men trapped on the third floor. Crews were able to safely get them out of a window, and one man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital’s burn unit with minor injuries. Another man was treated at the scene and released.

A family of four had already jumped to safety with the help of their neighbors, Channel 2 Action News reported. Deena Mitchell told the news station that she, her pregnant daughter-in-law and her grandchildren escaped the blaze with only the clothes on their backs and a child’s stuffed animal.

“Devastated,” she said. “We lost everything.”

The community has also been the scene of multiple fatal shootings. On Nov. 22, 2020, a man was shot to death after a fight broke out at the complex.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that some type of altercation took place between the victim and other individuals in front of the 600 building,” South Fulton police Lt. Derrick Rogers said. “During the altercation, gunfire was exchanged resulting in the victim’s death.”

The previous year, another man was shot and killed at the complex. Few details were released about that incident.