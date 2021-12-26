Man shot dead at SW Atlanta home in domestic incident on Christmas Eve

A man was shot to death early Friday during a domestic dispute at a southwest Atlanta home, police said.
Officers were called to the 800 block of Pinehurst Terrace shortly before 1 a.m. where they found the man dead from a gunshot wound, police said. The victim’s name was not released.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had been in an “ongoing dispute with a former domestic partner” at the time of the shooting, police said. When the man returned to the Pinehurst Terrace home, he was shot by a person at the house after he pulled out a gun, police said.
Authorities did not say if anyone was taken into custody.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Editors' Picks